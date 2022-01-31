Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $33.83 on Monday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

