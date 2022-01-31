Kenneth Vecchione Buys 5,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,740. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,943,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
