Kenneth Vecchione Buys 5,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,740. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,943,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

