Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $52.34

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.34, but opened at $54.91. Kenon shares last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 132 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 62.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

