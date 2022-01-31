Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.95. 8,517,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,062,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,513 shares of company stock worth $6,441,619. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

