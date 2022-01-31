Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.95. 8,517,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,062,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,513 shares of company stock worth $6,441,619. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
