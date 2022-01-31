KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Rentals in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.17.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $317.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $238.55 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $112,760,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

