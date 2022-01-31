KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.14 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

