KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on T. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

NYSE T opened at $25.21 on Monday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,642,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

