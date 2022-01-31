KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the game software company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.26.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,328 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,011 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,649 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 48.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 772,290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 242,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

