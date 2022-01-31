KeyCorp Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE MUR opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.