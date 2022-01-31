KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $76,674.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.81 or 0.06975365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.24 or 0.99752937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006743 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

