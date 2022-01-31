Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,099. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $647.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.16.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

