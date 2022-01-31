Kforce (KFRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KFRC opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.14. Kforce has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kforce by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kforce by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

