KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $354,595.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,703,303 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

