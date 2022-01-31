Kim B. Clarke Sells 5,661 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KEX traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.05. 16,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,179. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after buying an additional 126,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.