Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $477.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $30.61.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $78,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

