Kin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $86.40 million and $5.82 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00136260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00181303 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.51 or 0.06987041 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,454,746,230 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

