Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KXSCF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

KXSCF stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.50. 626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $180.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.33.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

