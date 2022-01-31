Kineko (KKO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $761.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $761.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

