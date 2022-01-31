Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $126.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KGSPY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($133.71) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

