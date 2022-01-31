Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KIII opened at $9.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at $125,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at $340,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

