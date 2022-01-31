KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.16% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $56,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.59. 26,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

