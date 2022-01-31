Kleros Achieves Market Cap of $53.89 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Kleros has a total market cap of $53.89 million and $1.68 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.72 or 0.00657019 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.