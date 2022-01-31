Klimatas Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $7,523.82 and approximately $25.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

