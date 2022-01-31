Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Acquires $1,725,068.56 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,725,068.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,574,525.84.

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84.

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. 631,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after buying an additional 184,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 175,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

