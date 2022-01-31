Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:NSKFF opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

