Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:NSKFF opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

