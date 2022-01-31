Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.09) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a one year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

