Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

RDSMY traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 59,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,106. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.