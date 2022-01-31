Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 59,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,106. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.