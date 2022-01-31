Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.54 ($47.79).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a one year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

