Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.40. 5,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.
A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.
The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,637.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
