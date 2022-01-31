Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.40. 5,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,637.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

