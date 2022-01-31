Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KHNGY stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 40,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $78.44.

KHNGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

