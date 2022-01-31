KUN Market Cap Hits $50,321.22 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. KUN has a market capitalization of $50,321.22 and $252.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KUN has traded down 0% against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $25.16 or 0.00065505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,672.11 or 0.06956776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.38 or 0.99888551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006672 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.