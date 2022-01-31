Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $163.96 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $163.96 or 0.00426131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $48.61 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.04 or 0.06934152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.53 or 0.99752261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

