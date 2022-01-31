Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 34,408 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KYMR traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 590,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

