L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Down 4.6%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $207.98 and last traded at $208.52. 16,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,641,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.67.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

