Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Trading Up 6.4%

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 58,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 593% from the average daily volume of 8,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lagardère SCA from €26.00 ($29.21) to €24.75 ($27.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

