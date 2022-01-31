Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,304 shares of company stock worth $6,448,725. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

NYSE:ACN opened at $342.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

