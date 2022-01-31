Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,665.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,810.20 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,838.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2,826.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,951 shares of company stock worth $417,885,521. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.