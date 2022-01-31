Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,866 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

