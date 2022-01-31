Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.51.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.23.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,494 shares of company stock worth $86,682,337. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

