Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.