LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAIX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LAIX in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LAIX alerts:

LAIX stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.81. LAIX has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.