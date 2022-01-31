Lambda Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $954,641.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00114381 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

