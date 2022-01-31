Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Lancaster Colony worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $159.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.