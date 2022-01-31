Lanceria Hits Market Cap of $2.65 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $28,421.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.63 or 0.06800333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,078.10 or 1.00111133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00052611 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

