Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.08

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSGOF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

