Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 3.1%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $66.97. 2,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 748,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.