Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $68,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,628 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

