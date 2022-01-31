LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $130.45

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.45 and last traded at $130.45, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01.

About LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

