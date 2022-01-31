Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 329 ($4.44).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.52) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.25) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.36) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £3,167.44 ($4,273.39).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 282.80 ($3.82) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 243.70 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The stock has a market cap of £16.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.08.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

