Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $37.46

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.46, but opened at $39.69. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 3,358 shares trading hands.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

